Morgan Stanley Upgrades Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to “Equal Weight”

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SWDBY stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 37.96% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

