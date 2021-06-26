Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,293 shares of company stock worth $3,297,415. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,511,000 after buying an additional 24,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,658 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSI stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.62. 1,103,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,718. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $216.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

