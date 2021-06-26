Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Downgraded by Cheuvreux to Hold

Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MHGVY. Bank of America raised shares of Mowi ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Mowi ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Mowi ASA stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. Mowi ASA has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.97.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

