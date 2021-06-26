MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,036 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $530,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in MRC Global by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 96,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 75,606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,905,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 216,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MRC Global by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,951 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $815.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

