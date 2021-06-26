MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Hits New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 215.84 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 215.84 ($2.82), with a volume of 23197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.50 ($2.57).

Specifically, insider Roger Lane-Smith bought 5,000 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £10,100 ($13,195.71). Also, insider Michael J. Bell sold 12,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13), for a total value of £20,293.50 ($26,513.59).

The stock has a market cap of £34.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $1.75. MS INTERNATIONAL’s payout ratio is currently -0.18%.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile (LON:MSI)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

