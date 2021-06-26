MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

MTUAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $128.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $77.92 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.90 and a beta of 1.63.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.