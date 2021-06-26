Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 781 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,663.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 104,559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after buying an additional 86,190 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after buying an additional 30,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.64. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $82.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

