Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,430 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.80. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC).

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.