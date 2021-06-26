Mutual Advisors LLC Has $684,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 30.8% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after buying an additional 1,635,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 263,995 shares of company stock valued at $67,411,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $237.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.68. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

