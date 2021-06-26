Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

