Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,295 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 98.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.82. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $102,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

