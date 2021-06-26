Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,528 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in NIO by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in NIO during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 100.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.