Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 149 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,115,000 after purchasing an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $92,866,849.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $221.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $224.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

