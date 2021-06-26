Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 511 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after purchasing an additional 54,665 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,571 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after purchasing an additional 436,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GPN stock opened at $192.23 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.34.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

