Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $8,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,302,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Southern by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 18,481.8% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,439 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Southern by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Southern by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SO opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.29. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

