Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,464 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $194.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.