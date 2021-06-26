Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after purchasing an additional 168,722 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after purchasing an additional 46,945 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,631,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $189.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.85. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $127.37 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.44.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

