Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,006 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,396. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.88. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 31,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,764,230.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,380 shares of company stock worth $7,876,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

