Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $8,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $46,506,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after buying an additional 208,310 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,024.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 187,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after buying an additional 181,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

JLL opened at $204.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $212.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

