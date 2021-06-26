Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 162,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,227,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.26.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 2.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 35.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 33.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 16.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nano Dimension by 155.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.