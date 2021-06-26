Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price dropped 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 162,062 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,227,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.
The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.26.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 1,588.77%. The company had revenue of $0.81 million for the quarter.
About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
