National Bank Financial Comments on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$803.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$687.72 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.42.

AQN stock opened at C$18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.53 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$16.85 and a 1 year high of C$22.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.12.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total value of C$37,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,838.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

