National Bank Financial Lowers Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) to Sector Perform Overweight

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s previous close.

PSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pason Systems from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Pason Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.75.

Get Pason Systems alerts:

Shares of PSI opened at C$8.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.20. Pason Systems has a 52-week low of C$4.74 and a 52-week high of C$10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$739.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.61.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in North America and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and Daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.