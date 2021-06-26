National Bankshares Increases Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential stock opened at C$14.25 on Friday. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$8.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$63,843.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares in the company, valued at C$4,235,179. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.