NatWest Group’s (NWG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NatWest Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE NWG opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,176,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,006,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 324,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,325,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after acquiring an additional 290,896 shares in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

