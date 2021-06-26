Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.10. Neonode shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 7,676 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Neonode worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

