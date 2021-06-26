Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.10. Neonode shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 7,676 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $71.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%.
Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.
