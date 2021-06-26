Nervos Network Trading Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $307.95 million and $13.74 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,684.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,795.41 or 0.05666554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.78 or 0.01413247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.94 or 0.00394330 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00125956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $198.32 or 0.00625929 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.83 or 0.00384524 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007077 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038422 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,632,967,579 coins and its circulating supply is 26,818,027,351 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

