NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $100.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.90.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $82.44 on Friday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

