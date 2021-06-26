Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $61.54 Million Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,267,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,040 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.56% of QIAGEN worth $61,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,863,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,255,000 after purchasing an additional 113,391 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in QIAGEN by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in QIAGEN by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,901,000 after acquiring an additional 42,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.70. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

