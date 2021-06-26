Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 164,959 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Etsy worth $81,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Etsy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after buying an additional 18,962 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Etsy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist dropped their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $184.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

