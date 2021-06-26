Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,793 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $65,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,774,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,725 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,270,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,859,000.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,793 shares of company stock worth $3,481,091. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.85.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

