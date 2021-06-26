Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 17,611 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,611 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Entegris worth $76,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 35,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,832,000 after buying an additional 134,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Entegris by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,537,000 after buying an additional 244,765 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 214,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,208,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total transaction of $238,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,751 shares of company stock worth $67,871,039. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $117.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

