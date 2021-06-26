Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,268 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $57,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

TCOM opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 22.52%. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

