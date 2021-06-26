Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.63% of Credicorp worth $68,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.27.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

