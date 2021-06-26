Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $386.45 million and approximately $22.34 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00045597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.30 or 0.00166564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00093718 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,522.05 or 1.00397743 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 386,986,750 coins and its circulating supply is 386,986,174 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.