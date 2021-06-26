New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 78,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $43.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.64 and a beta of 2.91. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.05.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. GrowGeneration’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,092,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,305 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,452 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

