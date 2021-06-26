New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Datto were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the first quarter worth $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 31,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $837,553.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $141,714.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 155,239 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,214.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,051 shares of company stock worth $3,675,915 over the last three months.

Datto stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSP shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

