New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,215 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of eHealth worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EHTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.23.

eHealth stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of -0.13. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $120.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

