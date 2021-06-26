New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,100 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Uniti Group worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 21.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.42.

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.85. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.41). Research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

