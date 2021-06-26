New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.4% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,608,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMBM shares. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.47.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.