NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $78.45 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.78 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

