NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 814 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $282,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Humana by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $475.94.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $441.71 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $440.78.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

