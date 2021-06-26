NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 10,509 Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $178,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.95. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.