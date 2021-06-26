NewEdge Wealth LLC Invests $233,000 in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,192 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,776,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,995,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $133,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

