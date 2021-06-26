NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,586,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $215,825,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $122,806,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $3,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.67 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $156,040.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,079,253 shares of company stock valued at $297,195,142. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

