Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.18.

NWL opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75. Newell Brands has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In other news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

