NFT (NFT) One Day Volume Tops $72,816.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0512 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded down 47.6% against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $72,816.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00052274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.91 or 0.00576184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037848 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.