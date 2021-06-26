NFTX (NFTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.41 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $36.99 or 0.00117175 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $17.41 million and $696,188.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00052274 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.91 or 0.00576184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00037848 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.