NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Piper Sandler

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC boosted their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $154.59. The stock has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

