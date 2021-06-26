NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.63.

NYSE NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.42. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $93.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

