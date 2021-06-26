Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Get Nomura alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NMR. TheStreet cut Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Nomura has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 540,747.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,237 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 719.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,052,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,148 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth about $3,069,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Nomura by 52.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 568,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 195,372 shares during the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomura (NMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.